© TSMC

TSMC looking to create a local manufacturing hub – going beyond 2 nanometers

The worlds biggest contract chipmaker is reportedly planning to make northern Taiwan its manufacturing hub for technologies that go beyond 2 nanometers.

The company’s chairman, Mark Liu, told reporters on the sidelines of Semicon Taiwan’s Master Forum in Taipei, that TSMC is committed to local investment, and not just in the north ow Taiwan, but investments will also reach the centre as well as the south. “As the company is committed to investing in Taiwan, we try to deploy one-third [of our total production capacity] in the north and have one-third each in the center and south of the nation,” TSMC chairman Mark Liu said according to The Taipei Times. TSMC is looking to rebalance its capacity deployment after it managed to reach its goal last year of actually deploying capacity equally across those parts of Taiwan. The company is rapidly ramping up production of 5-nanometer chips at its facilities in the south this year, and in 2022 it’s looking to to the same for 3-nanometer chips. To rebalance its capacity deployment, the company plans to build a new fab in Hsinchu, in the north, for the production of 2-nanometer chips. The chairman reportedly also said that the company might allocate certain facilities to its Taichung manufacturing facility in central Taiwan, in order to support the capacity expansion plan, the report continues. The administration office of the Hsinchu Science Park, is currently in the process of applying for land to support TSMC’s plan. Regarding the manufacturer’s plan for Kaohsiung, where TSMC’s southern manufacturing operations are located, there are currently no near-term investment plans.