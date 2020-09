© TowerJazz

It was on September 6 that the company's IT security systems identified a security incident within some of its systems as a result of a cyber attack . As a preventive measure, the company halted certain of its servers and proactively held operations in some of its manufacturing facilities. "Due to immediate and effective procedures, Tower is confident of the functional quality of the work in progress and production line inventories, with Company and customer data remaining protected. Due to the manufacturing disruption, the Company expects some level of impact to its third quarter results," the company writes in a short update.