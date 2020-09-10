© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com Business | September 10, 2020
MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc.
MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.
NanoSemi is a Boston-based private company that spun out of MIT in 2014. The company’s technology enables higher throughput connections for 5G and Wi-Fi base stations and smartphones while simultaneously dramatically reducing energy consumption. The initial transaction consideration consisted of USD 10 million in cash and 804,163 shares of MaxLinear’s Common Stock. In addition, the NanoSemi securityholders will receive USD 35 million in deferred cash payments payable in 2021, and the NanoSemi securityholders may also receive up to an additional USD 35 million in potential earnout consideration. MaxLinear’s acquisition of NanoSemi brings together signal processing technology and silicon solutions for 5G radio customers. This combination aims to allow customers to reduce the time and resources required to bring complex new wireless products to market. “MaxLinear is thrilled to welcome a phenomenal team which has brought fresh innovation to a very difficult technology problem at the core of the 5G system. The customers they have attracted and the results they have demonstrated speak for themselves. NanoSemi technology is truly an order of magnitude improvement over existing solutions,” says Kishore Seendripu, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of MaxLinear, in a press release. “Together with our silicon solutions, we can offer a leading portfolio of products to our wireless systems customers which, in turn, can enable meaningful capital expenditure and operating expense benefits to wireless operators.” “We are excited to join MaxLinear,” adds NanoSemi CEO, Helen Kim. “This transition will enable us to serve more customers with our technology and to further accelerate our pace of innovation in the 5G area. Our joint solutions will dramatically reduce the enormous amounts of power consumed by 5G systems today.”
MaxLinear acquires NanoSemi, Inc. MaxLinear, a provider of radio frequency (RF), analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, has completed the acquisition of NanoSemi, a provider of IP that utilises patented machine learning techniques to improve signal integrity and power efficiency in SoCs, ASICs, and FPGAs used in next-gen communication and AI systems.
Delphi secures major power electronics business win The provider of automotive propulsion systems announces that it has secured a major Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) electrification business, driving profitable long-term growth.
Yamaichi Electronics' new European factory Japan-based group Yamaichi Electronics has been producing in Frankfurt (Oder), the only manufacturing location of the group in Europe, for almost 15 years. Now production is running out of space.
SnapEDA launches new KiCad plugin to help engineers design electronics faster Today, SnapEDA - a company that helps engineers design electronics faster by removing barriers - is launching a new KiCad plugin, allowing designers to search and download its computer-aided design (CAD) models directly within the KiCad PCB design environment.
Ad
One final update from the Infineon site in Villach The shell of Infinion’s massive expansion in Villach, Austria now stands complete. Both the research and factory building are standing tall and the company is in full swing working on the facade as well as the interior.
Tower Semiconductor hit by cyber attack The semiconductor company says that it has taken measures to prevent the expansion of the event, but at this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company.
SMIC responds to reports about a potential blacklist situation Chinese semiconductor foundry, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC), found itself in eye of the storm following reports of a potential U.S. ban, much like the one experienced by Huawei.
ON Semi CEO plans to retire ON Semiconductor's president and CEO, Keith D. Jackson, intends to retire from ON Semiconductor in May 2021.
YES partners with Link Fab in Singapore and Malaysia YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR markets, says it has signed an agreement with Link Fab to provide sales and service for YES’s clean, coat and cure systems in Singapore and Malaysia.
Former Digi-Key executive to bring expertise to RS and Allied Electrocomponents has announced the appointment of Chris Beeson to the role of Group Senior Vice President Electronics. Chris will report directly to COO Mike England and will be based at the headquarters of Allied Electronics & Automation in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.
Siltronic ramps up GaN wafer activities with Aixtron system Siltronic AG strengthens its GaN on Silicon wafer activities with an AIX G5+ C system from Aixtron.
Osram went head to head with its contract manufacturer The Munich-based company says that it protects its know how and has concluded a settlement with Taiwanese contract manufacturer Lextar Electronics
Panasonic completes transfer of its semiconductor business Panasonic says it has completed the transfer of its semiconductor business to Nuvoton Technology Corporation, a Taiwan-based semiconductor company under the Winbond Electronics umbrella.
MagnaChip completes the sale of its foundry services and Fab 4 The designer and manufacturer has completed previously announced sale of the its Foundry Services Group and the factory in Cheongju (Fab 4) to Key Foundry Co., Ltd., for approximately USD 350.6 million.
Massive Chinese semiconductor constitution site stands idle The USD 20 billion investment to construct a massive semiconductor manufacturing complex in Wuhan, China has has stalled, reportedly due to lack of funding.
Allegro MicroSystems acquires Voxtel Sensing and power semiconductor technology company, Allegro MicroSystems, is acquiring Voxtel, Inc, a privately held company specialising in advanced photonic and 3D imaging technology including long-range, eye-safe LiDAR.
Decisions, choices and options during a crisis – maybe it's time to hand it over When COVID-19 fully developed into a global pandemic, it became clear that unpredictability is the main heel (wrench in the cogs) of a tightly run supply chain. Is it time to hand over the supply chain management to an emotionless AI that does not listen to “gut feelings”?
KM Contros' sensor business found a new owner in -4H-JENA On March 1, 2020, KM Contros GmbH (Contros) sold its sensor business to -4H-JENA engineering GmbH (-4H-JENA).
AI chipmaker Hailo opens Japan subsidiary The company is accelerating its global expansion with establishment of Hailo Japan G.K. in Tokyo and appoints former Sony executive Hiro Uchida as President
Samsung starts mass production of 16Gb LPDDR5 DRAM Samsung Electronics’ second production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, has started mass production of the industry's first 16-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM, using extreme ultraviolet (EUV) technology.
NI and Soliton Technologies ink strategic agreement NI and Soliton Technologies, an expert in enterprise-scale lab standardisation, have entered into accelerate new software offerings for semiconductor design and validation.
Avoiding the hidden costs of isolation design Electric content is on the rise, that is a fact. And with that fact, or trend as some likes to put it, comes a need for isolation among electrical components and systems; but how does one manage project risk with next-gen solutions?
TDK Ventures backs handheld ultrasound imaging startup TDK'a subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc. has added Exo (pronounced “Echo”), a company in ultrasound imaging, to its growing investment portfolio.Load more news
Most Read