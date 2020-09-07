© TowerJazz

Tower Semiconductor hit by cyber attack

The semiconductor company says that it has taken measures to prevent the expansion of the event, but at this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect on the company.

Tower Semiconductor says that its IT security systems identified a security incident on some of its systems as a result of a cyber event. As a preventive measure, the company halted certain of its servers and proactively held operations in some of its manufacturing facilities, and has done so in a gradual manner, a press release reads. Tower says it has notified relevant authorities and is working closely with law enforcement organisations and with a team of experts, coordinated with its insurance providers, in order to recover the impacted systems as soon as possible. The company says that it has implemented specific measures to prevent the expansion of this event, without specifying further. At this point there is no assessment as to the actual effect of the attack.