© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

YES partners with Link Fab in Singapore and Malaysia

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a manufacturer of process equipment for the semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR markets, says it has signed an agreement with Link Fab to provide sales and service for YES’s clean, coat and cure systems in Singapore and Malaysia.

Link Fab is an established provider of tools, equipment and service to semiconductor manufacturers, universities and research institutions in the region. “YES products, which provide a seamless transition from ‘lab-to-fab,’ are well-suited to fuel both the novel research and the high-volume manufacturing that is occurring in Singapore & Malaysia. Through this new relationship with Link Fab, we can deliver the benefits of local sales and service to the region’s growing semiconductor advanced packaging, life science and optical coatings companies,” says Rezwan Lateef, SVP Sales & Service of YES. “By partnering with YES, Link Fab adds superior cleaning, curing, and surface modification technologies that complement our existing capabilities from other principals. This enables us to offer companies and research institutions in our region a range of comprehensive solutions and services from a single provider. With the addition of YES products to our portfolio, we particularly look forward to expanding our outreach to biotech companies in Singapore and Malaysia,” adds CG Lim, Sales Director of Link Fab.