Former Digi-Key executive to bring expertise to RS and Allied

Electrocomponents has announced the appointment of Chris Beeson to the role of Group Senior Vice President Electronics. Chris will report directly to COO Mike England and will be based at the headquarters of Allied Electronics & Automation in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

Chris will be responsible for shaping the electronics strategy and helping to accelerate performance as the company moves at pace to deliver its Destination 2025 strategy. He and his leadership team will ensure that the company stays ahead of new technology developments. “Chris’s experience and track record in the electronics distribution market will be invaluable in helping us accelerate performance across our business. We aim to provide an unrivalled choice of industrial and electronic products, solve problems with innovative solutions and deliver best-in-class customer service, making it easy for our customers and suppliers to do business with us. Chris is highly customer and supplier focused and is proven in delivering operational performance, he will therefore be instrumental in our journey to become first choice for our customers, suppliers, shareholders, people and communities,” says Mike England in a press release. Previously, Chris spent 15 years at Digi-Key culminating in the role of Executive Vice President Sales, Supplier Management and Business Development. His experience of the global distribution market also includes roles at Avnet, Kent Electronics and Future Electronics.