Haviv Ilan named COO of TI

Texas Instruments has promoted Haviv Ilan to executive vice president (EVP) and chief operating officer (COO).

Ilan is a 21-year veteran of the company and most recently led TI's Analog Signal Chain business. As COO, he will oversee the company's business and sales organisations, technology and manufacturing operations and information technology services. "Haviv is a disciplined and inspiring leader with a proven track record of delivering results," said Rich Templeton, TI's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "His authentic leadership style, drive for continuous improvement and passion to win has made TI stronger, and I look forward to continuing to work together to further strengthen the company for the long term." Ilan joined TI in 1999 through the acquisition of Butterfly, a wireless connectivity start-up. Prior to leading TI's Analog Signal Chain business, he led TI's High Performance Analog organization and was a vice president in TI's Embedded Processing organization, leading the wireless connectivity business.