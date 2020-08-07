© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

ACM Research receives orders from two new analog/power IC customers

The supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, has received purchase orders and final stage bidding activities for a total of USD 36 million from two new China-based customers that manufacture analog and power IC devices.

ACM will supply a range of semi-critical tools including the Ultra C s (Scrubber), the Ultra C s (Wet Etch), and the Ultra C b (Backside Cleaning) tools for ultra-thin wafers, Ultra wb (Auto Wet Bench), Ultra C SAPS-II and Ultra ECP map (Cu plating) tool. ACM expects to deliver the majority of these tools in the second half of 2020, with revenue recognition subject to qualification and acceptance, which are expected in 2021. “We are excited about our continued momentum and customer base expansion, with significant demand from two important new customers. We are committed to providing a range of proven cleaning solutions in a few dozen cleaning steps to enable increased production yields and manufacturing efficiency. These new orders are a testament to ACM’s technology leadership, and demonstrate growing confidence in our ability to deliver the mass production solutions demanded by the semiconductor industry,” says ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang in a press release.