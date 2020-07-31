© Rebound Electronics

Rebound Electronics team up with IHS Markit

The pace of change in the electronics industry continues unabated for all customer types – OEM, ODM and EMS. This is driven by all component manufacturer types – including semiconductor, passive, connector and electromechanical – dynamically changing pricing, lead time, life cycle management and more.

As a “mixed market supplier”, Rebound Electronics says it has listened carefully to its customers and the message received is that their resources are ever more time pressured when it comes to finding component solutions in the areas of design, supply chain, shortages, BOM management and price effectiveness/PPV. In order to further enhance its data set and analysis tool offering, Rebound Electronics have signed a world-wide strategic partnership with IHS Markit. IHS Markit is a powerhouse when it comes to information and insight into the electronics component data that shapes the business landscape. IHS Markit is a dynamic team that includes more than 50,000 clients in over 140 countries and 80% of Fortune Global 500 companies. “We are very excited by this new partnership with Rebound and how our information can empower Rebound’s clients to better serve the market,” says Bob Braasch, VP of Engineering & Product Design Solutions at IHS Markit, in a press release. This new strategic partnership between Rebound Electronics and IHS Markit will enable the supplier to accelerate the enhancement of its proprietary IT platform and with that better address the needs expressed by its customers. “This venture with IHS Markit is another step in Rebounds digital strategy. It improves and streamlines our business process whilst ensuring access to real time, verified data our clients need in critical areas such as product life cycle support, Bom analysis & alternatives,” says Grant Fairbairn, Managing Director, Rebound Asia commented.