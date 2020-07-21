© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Tel-Instrument Electronics receives $1.6M test set order

Avionics test and measurement solutions designer and manufacturer, Tel-Instrument Electronics, has received a USD 1.6 million test set order for the South Korean military.

“We are pleased to receive the T-47/M5 test set order for the South Korean military. The T-47/M5 is the test set of choice for most of our international customers as it provides full test functionality using the KIV-78, KIV-77 and SIT-2010 Mode 5 crypto appliques,” says Mr. Jeffrey O’Hara, Tel-Instrument’s President and CEO in a press release. “This order is expected to be shipped in the fourth quarter of the 2021 fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. The Company is also actively working on other domestic and international opportunities for Mode 5 and other testing solutions which could generate revenues starting as early as this fiscal year,” the CEO continues.