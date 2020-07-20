© wrangler dreamstime.com Components | July 20, 2020
China steps up pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation
By 2024, the global Mini/Micro LED market is projected to reach US$4.2 billion in revenue. The positive outlook of the Mini/Micro LED industry has attracted many investors.
Since 2019, total investments in Mini/Micro LED-related projects in China have reached ¥39.1 billion (RMB), with more than 14 newly added projects, according to TrendForce’s investigations. This massive influx of capital is expected to accelerate the overall pace of Mini/Micro LED commercialisation, TrendForce’s latest LED Industry Demand and Supply Data Base finds TrendForce analyst Allen Yu indicates that, given the recent delays in Mini LED commercialisation this year, some manufacturers are likely to push back their original plans of ramping up Mini LED TV and monitor mass production in mid-2020. On the other hand, since Micro LED is still in the R&D stage for most manufacturers, the technology has a long way to go before it is ready for commercial use. Nevertheless, investors are still relatively hopeful towards the future of Mini/Micro LED. For instance, LED chip and packaging suppliers, such as San’an Optoelectronics, Epistar, HC Semitek, Nationstar, and Refond, as well as video wall and panel manufacturers, such as Leyard, Unilumin, TCL CSOT, and BOE, have all launched Mini/Micro LED-related projects in an effort to drive the industry forward. In July 2019, San’an Optoelectronics commenced its Mini/Micro LED wafer and chip development and production project in Ezhou, Hubei. This project is mostly aimed at developing new Mini/Micro LED displays and projected to involve RMB 12 billion worth of investment capital. In December 2019, Leyard and Epistar jointly invested RMB 1 billion to set up a Mini/Micro LED production center in Wuxi, Jiangsu. Also, in May 2020, MTC established its headquarters and its LED packaging facilities in the Qingshanhu District of Nanchang, Jiangxi. MTC is expected to build 5,000 production lines for LED packaging operations, which include Mini/Micro LED packaging, with an investment totalling RMB 7 billion. TrendForce believes that the participation of the above companies in Mini/Micro LED R&D will inject a corresponding influx of capital in all aspects of Mini/Micro LED technology development, including new equipment, materials, and manufacturing technologies, with these investment efforts resulting in the maturation of the related supply chain as well.
STMicro to strengthen its wireless connectivity capabilities via acquisitions STMicroelectronics has signed two M&A agreements related to the acquisitions of the entire share capital of Ultra Wide Band specialist BeSpoon and of the cellular IoT connectivity assets of Riot Micro.
Standex acquires Renco Electronics Standex International Corporation has acquired privately-held, Florida-based Renco Electronics for approximately USD 28 million in cash with an additional three-year earnout payment based upon achieving certain financial targets.
1Q/4Q: Signals show rebound in the 2020 IC market After dropping by 15% last year, the worldwide IC market is expected to show single-digit growth in 2020, even with the disastrous effects of Covid-19 on the global economy.
Berliner Glas Group to become part of ASML ASML has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Berliner Glas KGaA.
Another COVID-19 case at a Murata facility On July 8, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee of one of its partner companies working Murata’s Yokaichi Plant had tested positive for COVID-19.
Phison to sell shares in JV to Kingston Memory specialist Kingston says that Phison will sell its shares in Kingston Solutions, Inc. (KSI), a joint venture with Kingston Technology Corporation, to Kingston.
Sensata acquires Preco Sensata Technologies Inc. has acquired vehicle safety technology company PRECO Electronics, LLC.
It's official - Analog Devices will acquire Maxim Integrated Analog Devices, Inc. announced a definitive agreement under which ADI will acquire Maxim in an all stock transaction that values the combined enterprise at over USD 68 billion.
GaAs RF revenue projected to decline by 3.8% in 2020 RF front-end component IDM and foundry revenues will be affected under the dual influences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese government’s policy of decoupling from the U.S., driven by the ever-intensifying U.S.-China trade war that began in 2019, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.
X-FAB on track to resume production after cyber attack Following the cyber attack that occurred on July fifth – which resulted in the company shutting down its IT systems and production lines – the company says it has resumed production at one of its manufacturing sites.
Rivian adds additional funding in investment round The electrics car manufacturer says it has closed an investment round of USD 2.5 billion. The financing was led by funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
A new massive semiconductor deal on the horizon? Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is reportedly in advanced talks with Maxim Integrated regarding a potential acquisition of the analog IC manufacturer.
ACM Research starts construction of new facility in Shanghai ACM Research, a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for semiconductor devices, says that its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), has begun construction of its new development and production facility in the Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.
ALLOS Semiconductors has sold its high power electronics and RF business AZUR SPACE has acquired the electronics business of GaN-on-Si epiwafer expert ALLOS Semiconductors.
STMicroelectronics team up with Fingerprint Cards Swedish Fingerprint Cards has teamed with global semiconductor powerhouse, STMicroelectronics, to develop an advanced Biometric System-on-Card (BSoC) solution based on fingerprint-recognition technology.
U.S.: Cancellation of Preferential Treatment for Hong Kong to impact chip industry The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on June 29 that the newly instituted Hong Kong national security law by the Chinese government will increase “the risk that sensitive U.S. technology will be diverted to [the Chinese government]”; the Department therefore put a temporary stop to the preferential treatment the U.S. had afforded to Hong Kong.
Arm to strengthen focus on core semiconductor IP business growth Arm is looking to strengthen its focus on growth and profitability. To achieve this the company has proposed strategic organisational changes – which involves the transferring of businesses.
ROHM and Leadrive establish a joint laboratory ROHM and Leadrive Technology, a Chinese manufacturer of automotive powertrain for new energy vehicles, have already held the opening ceremony for their joint laboratory on SiC technology in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone (Lingang New Area).
Imagination announces latest licensing deal with NXP Imagination Technologies says that NXP has extended its license for Imagination’s Ethernet Packet Processor (EPP) IP for use in S32 vehicle network processors.
Synaptics to buy rights to Broadcom’s Wireless IoT connectivity business Synaptics Incorporated has signed definitive agreements under which Synaptics will acquire certain assets and manufacturing rights associated with the wireless IoT business of Broadcom for approximately USD 250 million in an all-cash transaction.
Apple to start mass producing Mac SoC, projected to cost under US$100 According to the latest investigations by TrendForce, Apple officially unveiled its self-designed Mac SoC processors based on the ARM architecture in June, with the market release of the first Mac device with Apple Silicon (which broadly refers to chips designed by Apple) scheduled to take place by the end of this year.
Mini LED supply chain to benefit from Apple’s new 12.9-inch iPad Pro As Apple’s upcoming release of products featuring Mini LED backlight generates a growth in Mini LED demand, the company has also stimulated actors in the Mini LED supply chain to increase their production capacities.
National Instruments completes acquisition of OptimalPlus NI has officially closed the acquisition of OptimalPlus, a data analytics software provider for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.Load more news
