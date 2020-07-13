© ra2studio dreamstime.com

GaAs RF revenue projected to decline by 3.8% in 2020

RF front-end component IDM and foundry revenues will be affected under the dual influences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Chinese government’s policy of decoupling from the U.S., driven by the ever-intensifying U.S.-China trade war that began in 2019, according to TrendForce’s latest investigations.