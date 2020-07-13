© Analog Devices Inc

A new massive semiconductor deal on the horizon?

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) is reportedly in advanced talks with Maxim Integrated regarding a potential acquisition of the analog IC manufacturer.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the deal, which is being negotiated, would have Maxim shareholders to be paid in ADI stock rather than cash – something that would allow them to share the upside of the combined company’s shares, Reuters reports. How the stock exchange ratio would look is however still unknown. An official announcement could be – according to the sources – as close as this week, that is if the negotiations conclude successfully, the sources said. A potential deal between the two companies have been speculated for years and if it would come to fruition, it would come just three years after ADI acquired Linear Technology for USD 15.8 billion.