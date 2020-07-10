© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

ACM Research starts construction of new facility in Shanghai

ACM Research, a supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for semiconductor devices, says that its operating subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), has begun construction of its new development and production facility in the Lingang Special Area of China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone.

ACM Shanghai held a groundbreaking ceremony on July 7, 2020, to mark the commencement of construction. The facility site is located in the Lingang region of Shanghai, which is approximately 30 miles from ACM Shanghai’s headquarters in Zhangjiang. “We are very excited to celebrate this milestone with our community, as this expansion will represent another significant achievement in our mission to become a major supplier of capital equipment to the global semiconductor industry. The Lingang facility reflects our long-term commitment to the fast-growing China market, and is intended to support potential growth of our operations in Korea, the Taiwan region and the United States and to further scale production for our expanding product line of semiconductor capital equipment,” says ACM President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang in a press release. The new 100'000 square metre factory and development facilities will incorporate modern manufacturing systems and significant automation technologies. It will provide the floorspace to support significantly more production capacity and related R&D activities when fully-staffed and supplied.