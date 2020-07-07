© Pixabay

LeddarTech acquires VayaVision

LeddarTech has acquired sensor fusion and perception software company VayaVision.

LeddarTech supports Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators with an open automotive and mobility sensing platform, including its LiDAR-based LeddarEngine. There is an industry consensus that level 3 to 5 autonomous driving applications require multiple sensors and sensor combinations of LiDAR, radar, and cameras. Sensor fusion development significantly increases the customers’ time-to-market, cost, and risk. The integration of VayaVision technologies, products, and expertise enables LeddarTech "to accelerate time-to-market while significantly reducing customer development costs and risks with a sensor fusion and perception stack that scales from a single sensor to multiple sensor combinations and is hardware and operating system software agnostic", a press release states. VayaVision, founded in 2016 by Dr Nehmadi Youval and Ronny Cohen and based in Israel, is a deep-tech company and a pioneer in the field of sensor fusion and perception, providing autonomy solutions to leading players in the automotive industry addressing use cases from L2 to L5 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and AD (Autonomous Driving). The VayaVision team is comprised of Machine and Computer Vision as well as Deep Neural Networks experts. “I am very pleased that VayaVision is now under the LeddarTech umbrella”, stated Mr. Ronny Cohen, co-founder and former CEO of VayaVision. “LeddarTech is a leader in sensing with an open architecture, a global footprint, and history in providing ADAS and AD solutions to the automotive and mobility market. Our combined technologies enable LeddarTech to deliver a one-of-a-kind end-to-end platform to the market, which will accelerate safe, scalable, and affordable ADAS and AD deployment.” “The acquisition of VayaVision adds a vital building block by combining their sensor fusion and perception technology with LeddarTech’s proven LeddarEngine platform,” stated Charles Boulanger, CEO of LeddarTech. Mr. Boulanger emphasized: “The existing single sensor solutions in the market do not provide the performance, flexibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness that the market needs for mass deployment. Our LeddarEngine platform built on an open software architecture combined with VayaVision sensor fusion and perception enables LeddarTech to address customers’ need for sensing solutions that are hardware agnostic, scalable, and adaptable to any vehicle and sensor configuration.” VayaVision is now a subsidiary of LeddarTech and will henceforth be referred to as VayaVision, a LeddarTech Company in all subsequent corporate communications.