© wrangler dreamstime.com Components | July 02, 2020
Global microelectronics market with overall stable development
"Although the growth path of the global microelectronics market is intact, on a long-term trend-line, it declined by 12.1 percent to USD 412 billion in 2019," said Dr. Sven Baumann, ZVEI expert for microelectronics, sensors and actuators.
Memory chips, which were still the strongest sales drivers in 2017 and 2018, recorded a particularly sharp decline. From 2014 to 2019, the global market grew from USD 336 billion to USD 412 billion, an average annual growth of 4.2 percent. An annual growth of around 5 percent is expected for the next few years. The European market was worth around USD 40 billion in 2019. Between 2014 and 2019, its average annual growth was 1.2 percent. What is striking, according to Baumann, is the consolidation of the European share of total industrial sales that has been observed since 2015. In Europe, the focus remains on the growth areas of automotive and industrial electronics - the continent is the world leader in the use of semiconductors for automotive electronics. Both areas are expected to show high growth in the next five years. Industry 4.0 and the Internet of Things are the main drivers of this development. The first signs of the global Covid 19 crisis are also visible in the microelectronics industry, although the first quarter of 2020 remained stable. Microelectronics continues to be in high demand in the fields of medical technology and home office applications. In order to expect further growth in the coming years, existing research, development and production in Germany and Europe must be maintained and expanded. Further investments in the European production locations are also necessary. Measures that have already been successfully taken, such as the IPCEI microelectronics and the European research community ECSEL, must be focussed further and remain financially sustainable.
Jenoptik is looking to accelerate growth with acquisition of TRIOPTICS Jenoptik is acquiring 100% of the shares in TRIOPTICS GmbH, a supplier of test equipment and manufacturing systems for optical components and sensors.
Jörg Doblaski takes on the role of X-FAB CTO X-FAB Silicon Foundries announced the appointment of Jörg Doblaski as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). He fills the role of former CTO Dr. Jens Kosch, who is becoming an X-FAB Fellow and will serve as an adviser to the company’s CEO Rudi De Winter.
GaN and SiC power semiconductor markets set to pass $1 billion mark in 2021 The emerging market for silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power semiconductors is forecast to pass USD 1 billion in 2021, energised by demand from hybrid & electric vehicles, power supplies, and photovoltaic (PV) inverters.
POET and Sanan IC Inks LoI to form $50 million JV The proposed JV aims to disrupt the data center market using the POET Optical Interposer to achieve superior economics and scale.
SG Wireless designates Digi-Key as authorised distributor for the US SG Wireless, the IoT solutions arm of EMS provider Season Group, has added Digi-Key as an authorised distributor of its IoT products for the US.
Kioxia completes acquisition of LITE-ON Technology’s SSD business Kioxia Holdings Corporation says it expects to complete its acquisition of LITE-ON Technology Corporation’s Solid State Drive (SSD) business, Solid State Storage Technology Corporation and its affiliated companies on July 1, 2020.
II-VI licenses technology for SiC devices and modules for power electronic II‐VI Incorporated has singed an agreement with General Electric to license GE's technology to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) devices and modules for power electronics.
Dialog Semi completes its acquisition of Adesto Dialog Semiconductor says it has completed the acquisition of Adesto Technologies Corporation (Adesto)), a provider of custom ICs and embedded systems for the IIoT market.
Changes in NAND Flash Prices to Be Limited in 3Q20 Despite the reduced demand for consumer electronics and smartphones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NAND Flash market showed a short supply in 1H20, thanks to the corresponding rising demand for cloud services and distance education, as well as increased inventory procurement by some clients concerned with a possible breakage in the supply chain.
USI breaks ground on its new Huizhou manufacturing facility The electronics designer and manufacturer is looking to reinforce its foundation in Southern China and is doing so by adding a new manufacturing facility in Huizhou (Guangzhou, China).
R&M opens U.S. production facility The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge, Maryland aims to services U.S. East Coast, Southern and Midwestern customers with consulting, production, support, and rapid delivery.
Osram: Slight recovery after weak 3rd quarter expected Osram Licht AG expects for the fiscal year 2020 a comparable revenue decline of -15 to -19 percent (previously:-3 and +3 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3 to 6 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and a negative free cash flow in the mid double digit to lower triple digit million range.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC wafer capacity China capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size.
Siemens acquires UltraSoC Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
BMW and Mercedes-Benz halt cooperation in automated driving The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz AG are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving temporarily on hold.
Olympus to divest Imaging Business Olympus Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to carveout Olympus’s Imaging business to a new company and subsequently transfer its shares to a fund managed, operated or otherwise handled by JIP.
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2 Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.Load more news