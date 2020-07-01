© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

II-VI licenses technology for SiC devices and modules for power electronic

II‐VI Incorporated has singed an agreement with General Electric to license GE's technology to manufacture silicon carbide (SiC) devices and modules for power electronics.

The rapid growth in electric vehicles, renewable energy, microgrids, and power supplies for data storage and communications is driving the strong demand for SiC-based power electronics. SiC achieves superior efficiency, higher energy density, and lower system-level cost per watt compared with state-of-the-art silicon-based devices. Power electronics based on SiC have demonstrated their potential to have a highly beneficial impact on the environment via significant reductions in carbon dioxide emissions and energy consumption. “We believe that SiC-based power electronics materials and components will become increasingly deployed in electrification systems including, for example, in electric vehicles, industrial infrastructure, and large datacenters, and so we continue to invest to position II-VI in strategic points of the evolving supply chains to enable key customers,” says Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, II-VI Incorporated, in a press release. “As such, we intend to remain focused on executing our recently announced plan to scale our capacity of 150 mm SiC materials by 5-10x while scaling volume production of a differentiated 200 mm materials technology to meet the anticipated growing demand over the next five years.” “We’re excited to enter into this agreement with II-VI, which positions II-VI well to capitalize on the growing market demand for SiC-based electronics,” adds Joe Krisciunas, President of GE Aviation Electrical Power Systems. “At the same time, it will broaden GE’s commercial reach beyond the industry sectors we already serve with SiC technology.”