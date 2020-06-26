© Osram Components | June 26, 2020
Osram: Slight recovery after weak 3rd quarter expected
Osram Licht AG expects for the fiscal year 2020 a comparable revenue decline of -15 to -19 percent (previously:-3 and +3 percent), an adjusted EBITDA margin of 3 to 6 percent (previously: 9 to 11 percent) and a negative free cash flow in the mid double digit to lower triple digit million range.
For the ongoing 3rd quarter of the fiscal year (1 April to 30 June 2020) the current forecast provides for a comparable revenue decline of up to -35 %, a negative adjusted EBITDA margin of up to -10% and a negative free cash flow in the mid double digit million range. Osram withdrew the guidance for fiscal year 2020 in March 2020 due to the unpredictable impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. After an expected decline of business development in the 3rd quarter, the Managing Board now expects a slight demand recovery in the upcoming months. The profound weakness of the global automotive business as well as a demand weakness in Osram’s core markets in Europe and the U.S. will burden the development also in the 4th quarter. This is countered by currently increasing revenues in China and the early measures taken by the company which helped to moderate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on liquidity and financial results. These measures will continue to be consistently implemented. The same applies to the started structural initiatives for the sustainable improvement of profitability by which gross savings of at least EUR 300 million will be realized until the end of fiscal year 2022.
R&M opens U.S. production facility The 10,000-square-foot facility in Elkridge, Maryland aims to services U.S. East Coast, Southern and Midwestern customers with consulting, production, support, and rapid delivery.
Taiwan edges South Korea as largest base for IC wafer capacity China capacity expansion forecast to push the country into second place in the regional rankings in 2022, trailing only Taiwan in size.
Siemens acquires UltraSoC Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Cambridge, UK-based UltraSoC Technologies Ltd., a provider of instrumentation and analytics solutions that put intelligent monitoring, cybersecurity and functional safety capabilities into the core hardware of system-on-chip (SoC).
BMW and Mercedes-Benz halt cooperation in automated driving The BMW Group and Mercedes-Benz AG are putting their cooperation on development of next-generation technology for automated driving temporarily on hold.
Olympus to divest Imaging Business Olympus Corporation and Japan Industrial Partners, Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding to carveout Olympus’s Imaging business to a new company and subsequently transfer its shares to a fund managed, operated or otherwise handled by JIP.
Dialog ups its outlook for Q2 Dialog Semiconductor says it is increasing its Q2 2020 revenue outlook due to a stronger than expected demand for tablets and notebooks.
Odyssey opens first European repair facility in Nijmegen Odyssey Technical Solutions is opening a new repair facility on Novio Tech Campus in Nijmegen. The company is focused on the repair and service of equipment in Radio Frequency (RF), DC and microwaves.
NOR Flash ASP to potentially drop in 2H20 NOR Flash buyers found that their inventories were low and stepped up their procurement efforts as they anticipated the growing risk of COVID-19 causing disruptions in the supply chain.
Globalfoundries acquires Land in U.S. Globalfoundries has secured a purchase option agreement for approximately 66 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, N.Y., near the Luther Forest Technology Campus (LFTC).
GF and SkyWater team up on technology development GlobalFoundries and SkyWater Technology have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to manufacture secure solutions for the U.S. defense industrial base and cooperate on development of emerging technologies.
EBV Elektronik to franchise Sequans in EMEA EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, today announced that it will distribute the product portfolio of Sequans Communications S.A. in EMEA.
Volkswagen increases stake in QuantumScape The Volkswagen Group is increasing its stake in QuantumScape and making an additional investment of up to US$200 million in the US battery specialist.
Danfoss secures capacities for electro-mobility chips at Infineon In view of the long-term growing market demand for power semiconductors for electric cars, Danfoss A/S and Infineon Technologies AG have signed a multi-year volume agreement.
Nokia adds Broadcom as 5G chipsets supplier Nokia and Broadcom have entered into a collaboration on the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, including new custom system-on-chip (SoC) processors, which will be integrated into Nokia’s “5G Powered by ReefShark” portfolio.
Want to know where engineers use your products? – SnapEDA knows As a component supplier, have you ever wanted more – useful – insight into the entire design cycle, rom component discovery and selection, all the way to purchase? Well this Bay area company has an online search engine and library for electronics design.
KEMET and Yageo $1.6 billion merger is completed Yageo Corporation has completed its acquisition of KEMET and thus making the merger a fact.
Qualcomm retakes market leadership in 1Q20 According to the 1Q20 revenue ranking of global top 10 IC design companies compiled from TrendForce’s latest data, Qualcomm was able to stop the trend of continuous YoY revenue declines, which lasted for the six previous consecutive quarters.
Relocation and expansion for ETAL in Sri Lanka The manufacturer of magnetic components says that it is relocating and expanding its Sri Lankan manufacturing facility as a response to the increase demand and growth experienced by the company.
Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH expands in Poland Industrial real estate, Panattoni, will build a 15’000 square metre BTS facility for Phoenix Contact E-Mobility GmbH in Rzeszów-Dworzysko Science and Technology Park in Poland.
NXP selects TSMC 5nm process for next-gen automotive platform NXP and TSMC have entered into a collaboration agreement to adopt TSMC’s 5-nanometer (5nm) technology for NXP’s next generation, high-performance automotive platform.
DICE is now Infineon Technologies Linz DICE (Danube Integrated Circuit Engineering), a subsidiary of Infineon Technologies Austria, is now operating under the name Infineon Technologies Linz.
Renesas: ‘WPI is out, WT Microelectronics is in’ Renesas says it is furthering to consolidate of channel partners in China, Taiwan, and Asia-Pacific to fine-tune the company’s broad market strategy. As a result, the company has terminated its distribution relationship with WPI Group, and entered a strategic engagement with WT Microelectronics.
TriEye and DENSO to evaluate the first CMOS-based SWIR camera Israeli startup TriEye, whose Short-Wave Infrared (SWIR) sensing technology enhances visibility in adverse weather and night time conditions, has officially revealed Sparrow – the first CMOS-based SWIR camera, which is currently being evaluated by DENSO.Load more news
