Integra wins $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman
Integra Technologies has been was awarded a $3 million contract from Northrop Grumman.
Integra’s Wichita manufacturing facility will utilise upwards of one hundred current employees to service the new order. The Wichita facility will supply the value-added services required for the components to properly function for their final destination in military applications. “Integra Technologies has over 35 years of experience in developing sophisticated and comprehensive solutions for our customers. Our experienced Engineering and Operations groups look forward to working with Northrop Grumman to provide superior workmanship, and customer service. I also want to thank Senator Moran for making sure the U.S. military has the needed funding to engage with industry so we can develop and manufacture this new enhanced technology. We are proud to support Northrop Grumman and the U.S. military by making sure they have access to U.S. manufactured state-of-the-art technology,” says Brett Robinson, President and CEO Integra Technologies, in a press release.
NI to acquire OptimalPlus in a $365 million deal National Instruments has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OptimalPlus Ltd., a global player in data analytics software for the semiconductor, automotive and electronics industries.
Seagate to consolidate operations in the US On June 1, 2020, Seagate Technology committed to a restructuring plan with the aim reduce its cost structure, and invest in future opportunities. The company also intends to consolidate its Minnesota facilities into one location.
SkyWater chosen for volume US manufacturing of temperature sensing chip Foundry partner, SkyWater Technology, has been chosen by investment firm, Asymmetric Return Capital (ARC) and Linear ASICs, a fabless analog and mixed-signal semiconductor company, to volume manufacture a microchip with temperature sensing capabilities used in a low-cost, smartphone-enabled wireless patch that assists in the remote detection of COVID-19.
Samsung expands with new NAND flash facility Samsung Electronics plans to expand its NAND flash production capacity in Pyeongtaek, Korea, in order to improve its ability to meet demands from emerging technologies.
ASML ships first-generation multibeam inspection system ‘eScan1000’ ASML Holding NV says that it has completed system integration and testing of its first-generation HMI multibeam inspection (MBI) system for 5 nm nodes and beyond.
Cognex takes measures to counter deteriorating market conditions Machine vision technology provider, Cognex Corporation, says it is taking significant steps to reducing expenses due to deteriorating market conditions and to position the company for growth when conditions improve.
Verkotan selects PWC technology from Rohde & Schwarz Test and measurement specialist Rohde & Schwarz has recently introduced the R&S PWC200, the first plane wave converter (PWC) on the market. Verkotan is the first independent test house to choose this technology to test 5G NR FR1 base stations over-the-air (OTA).
Kurt Sievers takes the helm at NXP At its annual general meeting of shareholders, the appointment of Kurt Sievers as the company’s next CEO was overwhelmingly approved.
Excelitas’ Qioptiq subsidiary expands with new plant Excelitas Technologies, a company delivering photonic solutions, sats that its Qioptiq subsidiary held a ground-breaking ceremony last week to mark the beginning of construction for a new factory in Göttingen, Germany.
Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.
Infineon raises EUR 1 billion following successful share placement Infineon informs that the company placed 55 million new shares, following an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors, under the exclusion of subscription rights. The shares were placed at a price of EUR19.30 per share, meaning that the company managed to raise EUR 1.06 billion.
Skeleton Technologies strengthens management with new COO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Ants Vill, former Vice President of Product, as Chief Operating Officer.
SiPearl chooses Germany for its first international operational subsidiary SiPearl, a designer of the microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, is opening its first international subsidiary in Duisburg, in the Ruhr region, Germany, in order to build closer connections with its German partners and future clients.
DELO reports increased revenues despite current pandemic DELO closed the financial year that ended on March 31 with a turnover of EUR 163 million. This is an increase of almost 5% compared to the previous year (EUR 156 million).
China falls far short of its "Made-in-China 2025" goal IC production in China represented 15.7% of its $125 billion IC market in 2019, up only slightly from 15.1% five years earlier in 2014. IC Insights forecasts that this share will increase by 5.0 percentage points to 20.7% in 2024 (one percentage point per year on average).
COVID-19 highlights the gravity of the secondary market for SME Cha Jin-Seok, Chief Financial Officer of SK Hynix, said it best in the company’s Q1 earnings call, “Because of a never experienced pandemic, even basic business activities such as maintaining normal operations and predicting future demand have become challenging tasks.”Load more news
