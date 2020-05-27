© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster

Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.

Sorensen designs and manufactures precision programmable power supplies for research and design, test and measurement, process control, power bus simulation and power conditioning applications across a wide array of industrial segments. Its portfolio comprises of benchtop, modular and rack-mounted industrial power subsystems, including DC programmable, DC linear, DC benchtop and DC modular power supplies. Each offers outputs from 30W to 150kW, output voltages range from 5V to 1,000V and output currents from 1A to 8,000A. “We are very pleased to add Sorensen to our power supply portfolio, further strengthening our already leading range in this sector. Sorensen is renowned for their comprehensive range, from benchtop and modular power supplies to rack-mounted industrial power subsystems, and we are delighted to be the only high service distributor in EMEA to be selling their great range. We continue to expand our product and service offering, with leading brands such as Sorensen, to ensure our customers are fully supported with all their design, test and production needs,” says James McGregor, Global Head of Test and Tools at Farnell in a press release.