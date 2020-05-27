© SiPearl

SiPearl chooses Germany for its first international operational subsidiary

SiPearl, a designer of the microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, is opening its first international subsidiary in Duisburg, in the Ruhr region, Germany, in order to build closer connections with its German partners and future clients.

Currently a dedicated R&D centre, SiPearl GmbH will also become a regional hub providing support for connected mobility and high performance computing applications. Frank Gorris, who was previously in charge of digital design for several 3G to 5G system-on-chip (SoC) solutions for Intel, will be appointed to head it up in June, supported by a team of highly experienced engineers, a press release reads. By setting up its subsidiary in Duisburg, SiPearl will be able to build closer links with its German industrial, scientific and academic partners, which are its stakeholders and future clients. SiPearl GmbH will be the Group’s first research and development centre outside of France and will focus specifically on connected mobility applications for the auto industry and high performance computing applications. Frank Gorris, previously Digital Design Lead for several 3G to 5G system-on-chip (SoC) solutions with the Intel Group, will be joining SiPearl in June to head up this site. During his career, also spent with Siemens and Infineon Technologies. “We are delighted to be opening the subsidiary SiPearl GmbH, which will enable SiPearl to further strengthen its close connections with key partners from its ecosystem, while establishing itself on one of its future target markets. We are also pleased to confirm the recruitment of Frank Gorris and his team, who will further enhance and consolidate our research and development team’s know-how and expertise”, says Philippe Notton, SiPearl’s CEO and founder.