© DELO Business | May 27, 2020
DELO reports increased revenues despite current pandemic
DELO closed the financial year that ended on March 31 with a turnover of EUR 163 million. This is an increase of almost 5% compared to the previous year (EUR 156 million).
Despite increasing coronavirus restrictions worldwide, even the last quarter of the fiscal year contributed to this result. The manufacturer of adhesives and other functional materials achieved about one third of its sales in Europe and North America. Another third each was earned in China and the remaining Asian countries. Accordingly, China was DELO's largest single market, followed by Germany with an 18% share of sales and Singapore with 14%. Apart from China as a traditional growth driver, the strongest increases were recorded in South Korea and European countries such as Italy. In terms of sectors, the consumer, automotive and industrial electronics industries continued to be the most important pillars. “We felt the effects of the slowdown in global economy during the last fiscal year. What is remarkable is that we managed to finish the last quarter of our fiscal year above expectations despite the massive coronavirus restrictions and worldwide production shutdowns”, says Dr. Wolf Herold, Managing Partner of DELO, company. “This is mainly due to our Asian customers who were increasingly building up stocks in order to be independent from possible local restrictions.” Recently, a 4,800 square metre building for the development and production of dispensing and curing devices has been put into operation and a new production hall with an area of more than 8,000 square metre has been handed over. The outlook for the current fiscal year is cautiously optimistic. “We have coped well with the coronavirus crisis so far and are doing everything we can to keep it that way", says Herold. “If the global economy continues to recover and no further shutdowns occur, we could see an increase in sales by the end of this fiscal year.”
Farnell adds Sorensen power supplies to its roster Distributor Farnell announces that it has added Sorensen, the premier DC programmable power supply brand from Ametek, to its range of power supplies.
Infineon raises EUR 1 billion following successful share placement Infineon informs that the company placed 55 million new shares, following an accelerated bookbuilding process with institutional investors, under the exclusion of subscription rights. The shares were placed at a price of EUR19.30 per share, meaning that the company managed to raise EUR 1.06 billion.
Skeleton Technologies strengthens management with new COO Skeleton Technologies has appointed Ants Vill, former Vice President of Product, as Chief Operating Officer.
SiPearl chooses Germany for its first international operational subsidiary SiPearl, a designer of the microprocessor for the European exascale supercomputer, is opening its first international subsidiary in Duisburg, in the Ruhr region, Germany, in order to build closer connections with its German partners and future clients.
China falls far short of its "Made-in-China 2025" goal IC production in China represented 15.7% of its $125 billion IC market in 2019, up only slightly from 15.1% five years earlier in 2014. IC Insights forecasts that this share will increase by 5.0 percentage points to 20.7% in 2024 (one percentage point per year on average).
COVID-19 highlights the gravity of the secondary market for SME Cha Jin-Seok, Chief Financial Officer of SK Hynix, said it best in the company’s Q1 earnings call, “Because of a never experienced pandemic, even basic business activities such as maintaining normal operations and predicting future demand have become challenging tasks.”
GlobalFoundries to implement ITAR at US manufacturing facility GlobalFoundries plans to implement export control security measures at its most advanced manufacturing facility, Fab 8, in Malta, New York.
Rebound Electronics expands in Asia The independent supplier of electronic components says it is investing to increase its market coverage in Asia with the opening of several new offices and setting up a customer service & telesales centre.
Samsung expands foundry capacity with new production line Samsung Electronics says that it plans to boost its foundry capacity at the company's new production line in Pyeongtaek, Korea, to meet growing global demand for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) solutions.
Super Dry Totech expands Long Term Storage Solutions offering The most recent development for Super Dry Totech, is the acquisition of a new building to expand on capacity & to minimise risk by assuring continuity should a disrupting incident occur in one of the facilities.
Ynvisible acquires electrochromic display company rdot Printed electronics specialist, Ynvisible Interactive, announces that it will acquire the printed electrochromic displays business of rdot AB of Gothenburg, Sweden.
Manz receives follow-up order for display production equipment Manz says it has received an order with a total volume in the low double-digit million euro range for display production equipment.
Aehr Receives initial order from new customer for FOX-NP solution Aehr Test Systems says it has received orders from a new customer and their subcontract manufacturing supplier for a FOX solution including a FOX-NP full wafer test system, an initial WaferPak Contactor, and a FOX WaferPak Aligner to perform production qualification of their silicon photonics devices.
AIM names new director of product management AIM Solder has appointed Timothy O’Neill to the position of Director of Product Management.
Seoul Semi files patent suit against automotive LED light distributor Seoul Semiconductor says it has filed a patent infringement lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against Onyx Enterprise Int’l Corp., a distributor of automotive components.
X-FAB expands foundry offering for silicon-based microfluidics In order to address heightening demands, X-FAB Silicon Foundries SE, has taken steps to simplify the integration of microfluidic elements with CMOS and SOI dies.Load more news