Renesas withdraw from LD/PD business and close production

Renesas has decided to withdraw from the laser diode (LD) and photo diode/detector (PD) businesses, and to close the production line at its Shiga Factory, which manufactures compound semiconductor products.

Already back in the summer of 2018 Renesas indicated its intention to close the silicon product production line within two to three years. However, following the decision to withdraw from the LD/PD business and to close the compound semiconductor production line, Renesas plans to close all production lines at the Shiga Factory as soon as practicable. Renesas initially determined that it would be able to further expand its LD/PD business in the fast-growing optical communications market by discontinuing silicon products and downsising production lines and maintaining and improving production efficiency at the Shiga Factory. However, in the past few years, technological and pricing competition has intensified, leading to a decline in the market share of existing products and delays in the development of new products for next-generation communications, making it difficult to secure the revenue initially expected. For this reason, Renesas concluded that it would be extremely difficult to secure profits on an ongoing basis even with the streamlining of production lines at the Shiga Factory. In order to maintain the production and supply of LD/PD products, Renesas has been considering the possibility to transfer productions to other sites within the Renesas Group and its partner companies in Japan and abroad. However, due to the nature of semiconductor business and products and the difficulty to realize the transfer within a reasonable time frame, the decision was made to withdraw from the LD/PD business.