Flisom to set up shop in Hungary

The Swiss solar technology company chose Kecskemét, Hungary as the location for its plant of industrial capacity.

Flisom is going to produce ultra-thin, light and flexible solar cells at this new location. The claim is that these solar panels are 98% lighter than the average on the market. The company’s products are used in the construction, automotive, aviation, and space industries, among others. The company was established by the Laboratory of Solid State Physics of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Zurich (ETH Zurich) back in 2005. The technology company is primarily concerned with solar cell technologies, their product eFilm, which is essentially a ‘solar cell film’ in which the solar panels are already ‘printed’ on an ultra-thin layer of plastic film. These light and flexible panels can be applied to different surfaces due to their nature, such as lightweight roofs, building facades or other curved surfaces. The company is going to establish its first high-capacity production unit in Kecskemét. The 50 MW plant, which will be built by an investment worth approximately EUR 40 million, is going to serve the rapidly growing market demands, while also creating 140 new jobs, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency.