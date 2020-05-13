© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Riber revises orderbook following a refusal of an export license

Riber, a provider of molecular beam epitaxy (MBE) equipment,, is announcing a revision of its order book following the French Authorities’ refusal to grant export licenses for two deals signed previously.

At the same time, the company says that it has received a new order for a research system in Asia. The equipment marketed and manufactured by RIber is classified as “dual-use goods”, which require an export license from the French Authorities for sales to countries other than the European Union, North America and Japan. Following extensive discussions, the French Authorities have informed Riber that they have refused to grant an export license for two deals concerning three machines, which the company announced back in December 2019. The company says it is acting in accordance with international regulations, has therefore canceled these orders for a total of EUR 4.0 million. In this context, the order book at end-March 2020 is revised down to EUR 22.5 million. However, Riber says that the negotiations underway should make it possible to sign significant contracts that will compensate for these cancellations. For instance, the company has just received a new order for a research machine from an Asian research center and for which the export license has been obtained.