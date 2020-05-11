© Skeleton Technologies

Skeleton Technologies’ names new CTO

Skeleton Technologies has appointed Dr. Daniel Weingarth as its new Chief Technology Officer. As CTO, he will lead Skeleton’s development team in increasing the energy density of its ultracapacitors ten times over current market levels.

“It is well known that Skeleton has technical and competitive advantages against other actors in the market, but we are competing against big names like Tesla. So if we want to keep European innovation ahead, we must attract the best experts in ultracapacitor technology and Daniel is one of them,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO and cofounder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. Until recently, Dr. Weingarth was the Head of Application Engineering at Heraeus Battery Technology GmbH, where he led the technical and scientific development of Li-Ion batteries and the planning and commissioning of new facilities, among other things. During his time at Heraeus, he also developed new carbon materials for electrochemical energy storage systems. “Ultracapacitors are very far from having reached their full potential. As an industry, we are at a stage where lithium-ion batteries were in 1999. A breakthrough in energy density will be game-changing and we are confident that Daniel’s expertise and past work on high energy density ultracapapacitors will help us reach this new level,” Madiberk adds. “The opportunity to join Skeleton Technologies brings me back to my electrochemical roots. I am really looking forward to contribute with my knowledge and make an impact by bringing my ideas from the laboratory to production. Skeleton is already a successful supplier to the automotive and industrial sector but I’m particularly excited about the long-term roadmap to increase ultracapacitors’ energy density tenfold. It’s a challenge I’m willing to take,” says Dr. Weingarth.