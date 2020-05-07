© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

Element and PCTEST acquires testing solutions from Rohde & Schwarz

As demand for 5G NR device testing grows, PCTEST with Element expands its test capabilities to include 5G FR1 and FR2 conformance and network operator testing.

PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, which recently became part of the Element Materials Technology Group, has acquired the latest 5G test solutions from Rohde & Schwarz for RF and RRM testing in the FR1 and FR2 frequency ranges. This acquisition includes the R&S TS8980 RF conformance test system, plus the R&S ATS1800C CATR based OTA test chamber. This investment is described as instrumental in supporting Element’s new Connected Technologies sector, offering wireless testing and certification services to device manufacturers. The R&S TS8980 provides the maximum test case coverage and GCF/PTRCB validation status for LTE RF and RRM 3GPP conformance and network operator supplemental tests. With the addition of the new, powerful R&S CMX500 radio communication tester, this test solution is now capable of testing 5G NR devices in both standalone and non-standalone (NSA), TDD and FDD modes. For over-the-air testing in millimeter wave frequencies, the R&S ATS1800C Compact Antenna Test Range (CATR) chamber provides 5G FR2 device performance measurements featuring signal integrity and shielding in a small space. “5G is here now, and the infrastructure plays an increasing role in enhancing critical telecommunication services to the medical, business and domestic communities. Element/PCTEST is proud to be at the forefront of 5G technology providing a fast and reliable network for global markets. With our acquisition of the latest Rohde & Schwarz 5G FR1 and FR2 test equipment, we are well equipped to become the leader in 5G and LTE testing along with the great partnership with Rohde & Schwarz,” says Randy Ortanez, CEO, PCTEST, in a press release.