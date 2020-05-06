© Skeleton Technologies Components | May 06, 2020
Skeleton Technologies names new VP of Innovation
Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann, former Head of Cell Development at Skeleton Technologies, has been promoted to Vice President of Innovation.
After joining the company 4 years ago, he will now lead all of Skeleton’s innovation efforts as well as the company’s involvement in large projects on local, federal and European levels. “Ever since Sebastian and I started our professional journey together, I have been incredibly impressed by his expertise and the impact he has had in turning Skeleton Technologies into the leading European manufacturer of ultracapacitors. Sebastian is one of the best experts in the field of ultracapacitor technology globally as well as a very high performer and we want the best people in strategic positions in order to keep innovating. I'm deeply convinced that with Sebastian at the helm of our innovation efforts, him and the company will continue developing new superpowers and reach new heights,” says Taavi Madiberk, CEO and co-founder of Skeleton Technologies, in a press release. Up until recently, Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann was in charge of Cell Development at Skeleton, where he and his team have developed energy density ultracapacitors and are working on the next generations of energy storage devices. His new position will include strengthening Skeleton’s innovation-driven culture but also leading its participation in innovative initiatives such as a large European project focused on the production of energy storage technologies, coordinated by the German federal government. “I am proud to have been part of the Skeleton Team for already 4 years, of which over 2 years I was Head of Cell Development. During that time, I got to know Skeleton Technologies as an amazingly innovative company and as the technology leader on the Ultracapacitor market. But let’s not make any mistake here: In order to stay ahead, you have got to keep running. That means for Skeleton: We have got to keep innovating energy storage and create new solutions for today’s and future challenges,” says Dr. Sebastian Pohlmann. As VP of Innovation, Pohlmann will lead innovation effort on a strategic level, forming and strengthening partnerships with industry and academia in order to spark highly innovative projects in Europe. “While the current challenges of the COVID19 epidemic are at the forefront of public attention, the challenge of climate change is not going away, and I am very happy to be able to contribute to the fight against climate change with novel, innovative solutions in energy storage,” Pohlmann concludes.
Azoteq signs distribution agreement for Europe witht Endrich Sensor fusion specialist, Azoteq, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement for Europe with their new distributor partner, Endrich.
NEXT Biometrics receives COVID-19 US government loan The Norwegian fingerprint sensor technology company says that its US subsidiary, Next Biometrics Inc., has received a COVID-19 US government sponsored loan (Paycheck Protection Program) of approximately USD 1 million.
Besi steers a steady ship during the current crisis BE Semiconductor (Besi), managed to maintain profitability during these uncertain times, thanks to the company’s flexible Asian supply chain and assembly capacity, Besi were able to shift production and final assembly sufficiently between its Malaysian, Chinese and Singapore facilities.
Insignis enhances relationship with Rutronik Insignis Technology Corp, a USA based fabless DRAM and eMMC memory provider, strengthens its cooperation with distributor Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH.
Chinese investment fund invests in Swedish sensor company JonDeTech Sensors and the Chinese tech-fund Jiuyou Fund signed a term sheet regarding a directed issue of SEK 40 million (EUR 3.69 million) with a subscription period up until April 30, 2020. Jiuyou Fund now confirms the investment through binding agreement.
Seoul Semi hit its guidance even during current pandemic Despite abruption to production facilities for most global manufacturers due to COVID-19, Seoul achieved its guided range of KRW 240 billion (EUR 182.86 million) to KRW 260 billion (EUR 198.10 million) in revenues for the quarter.
HP Indigo turns to Tower Semiconductor for next-gen high resolution industrial presses Tower Semiconductor says that its 180nm Power Management platform will be used in HP Indigo’s next-generation high-resolution industrial presses.
Anglia expands industrial relay range with Hongfa Anglia Components has been appointed UK and Ireland distributor for Hongfa Europe GmbH for its full range of electro-mechanical relays.
Skeleton Technologies joins €7 million European project to harvest energy Skeleton Technologies is now part of a newly launched pan-European initiative called InComEss, which aims to implement innovative material systems for energy harvesting and electrical energy storage.
Silicon Labs completes acquisition of Redpine Signals' connectivity business Silicon Labs has completed its acquisition of Redpine Signals' Wi-Fi and Bluetooth business, development center in Hyderabad, India, and patent portfolio for USD 308 million in cash.
Axcelis receives order for 'Purion Dragon' Axcelis Technologies, a supplier of high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, has received orders for the Purion Dragon high current system from an unnamed memory manufacturer.
Palomar Technologies moves to new HQ – expands manufacturing footprint In February 2020, Palomar – which provides total process solutions for advanced photonics and microelectronic device packaging – moved into its new global HQ and expanded its facilities to over 110,000 square feet.
STMicro sees revenue increase YoY - but tumbles QoQ STMicroelectronics reported net revenues USD 2.23 billion for the first quarter ended March 28, 2020. The operating margin stood at 0.4%, while net income was reported to be USD 192 million.
Quarterly revenue down for NXP on YoY basis NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported First-quarter revenue was USD 2.0 billion, down 3 percent year-on-year. The quarter ended March 29, 2020.
IAR Systems opens office in India The company says that the investment in India is a response to the increasing market demands and future potential.
Murata confirms COVID-19 case at its facility in Toyama, Japan On April 25, Murata Manufacturing confirmed that an employee at its Toyama operations had tested positive for COVID-19.Load more news
