RFMW inks global distribution agreement with KCB Solutions

Under the agreement, RFMW will support KCB’s product offering with a focus on their standard RF and microwave components portfolio including attenuators, switches, and amplifiers.

“We are pleased to add RFMW as a specialty distributor. RFMW will undoubtedly bring new opportunities to KCB and will help expand our customer base in the RF and microwave market,” says Ralph Nilsson, President KCB Solutions, in a press release. “KCB Solutions continues to grow and diversify our product offering to address customer needs, and RFMW will enable us to expand our global reach and allow us to better serve our customers.’’ “We are excited to partner with KCB Solutions, a well-established and reliable supplier with many innovative component solutions,” adds Joel Levine, President RFMW. “The new partnership with KCB Solutions will further RFMW’s extensive offering of RF and microwave components, particularly for the military market. KCB Solutions offers a wide selection of high reliability components for a variety of market segments including military communications, radar, electronic warfare, aerospace and space.”