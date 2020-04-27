© Acconeer Components | April 27, 2020
Acconeer and Alps Alpine enter joint development agreement
Swedish radar sensor company, Acconeer, says that it has entered into a joint development agreement with Alps Alpine, to develop next generation patented Pulse Coherent sensors.
The companies are targeting a wide range of applications in the automotive, industrial and consumer segments including mobile phones. The MoU prescribes that Alps Alpine will contribute up to USD 7 million towards the development of the product and that Alps Alpine will receive exclusivity for the new product for the automotive market. The product is planned to be ready for production during 2023. A legally binding final agreement is expected to be entered into during 2020. Subject to such agreement, payments are expected to commence in 2021 and end in 2023. "We have co-operated with Alps Alpine for several years and jointly won several design wins in the area of "presence detection" as well as "access control sensor" for cars. Now we have decided to take the next step in this co-operation combining Alps Alpine's competence and purchasing power in systems for cars with Acconeer's Pulsed Coherent radar technology," says Lars Lindell, CEO of Acconeer, in a press release.
Zumtobel Group provides an update on the current situation The Zumtobel Group continues to work to maintain business activities even during the current difficult market conditions affected by COVID-19
ERNI is contributing to the COVID-19 fight The connector company has realigned operations to support new demands for essential medical devices.
TDK Ventures invests in biomagnetic medical imaging company TDK Corporation’s subsidiary, TDK Ventures, is adding to its growing portfolio of companies with an investment in Genetesis, a company focusing on non-invasive biomagnetic imaging.
TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20 Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.
Axis Communications expands R&D office in Sweden Axis Communications is expanding its R&D office for software development in Linköping, Sweden, by moving to a new office building. The new 2'800 square metre building will be ready for occupancy in late 2021, and adds to the company’s existing presence in Linköping established in 2018.
Osram moves some lamp production to Berlin Osram says it will concentrate its cinema lamp production at its Berlin site starting in fall of 2020. The production capacity of Osram’s second location for special high-pressure lamps in Eichstätt will be bundled accordingly in the capital.
Sensitec to expand with a move On June 1, 2020, Sensitec GmbH, a manufacturer of MR sensors, says it will move to the "Schanzenfeld" industrial park in Wetzlar.
YEESTOR takes control of EpoStar and secures funding In April 2020, YEESTOR Microelectronics, a Chinese company specialising in storage controllers and storage solutions, successfully acquired Shenzhen EpoStar Electronics Limited CO. At the same time, YEESTOR completed B-round financing.
Smoltek inks agreement with manufacturer of passive electronic components Swedish process technology company, Smoltek, has signed yet another evaluation agreement, this time with an unnamed Chinese manufacturer of passive electronics components including capacitors.
Fingerprint Cards starts collaboration with Digi-Key Swedish biometrics company, Fingerprint Cards has entered into a collaboration with the global on-line distributor, Digi-Key Electronics.
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
