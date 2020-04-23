NEXT Biometrics receives initial order from India business partner

Fingerprint sensor technology company, NEXT Biometrics, has received an initial purchase order from an Indian business partner for its One Touch ID Finger Print Module.

The initial purchase order is for 1000 sensors to be shipped immediately for integration in fingerprint enabled payment terminals (POS). The terminals are part of a financial inclusion strategy aiming at adopting fingerprint identification and authentication services for secure financial services in India. After a successful launch additional orders are expected. Additionally, the business partner will start testing Next PIV certified FAP 20 sensors for integration in other fingerprint-enabled payment terminals aiming at international markets. “We are pleased to announce this first commercial order from our highly valued business partner,” says Peter Heuman, CEO of NEXT Biometrics, in a press release. “This initial order will not have a significant revenue impact, but it is a proof-point of our customer focus, technology edge and perseverance in spite of the global Covid-19 challenges.” NEXT’s FAP20 module (One Touch 2000) was recently certified by the FBI as tested and in compliance with the FBI’s Next Generation Identification (NGI) Image Quality Specifications (IQS).