TI reports a decrease in revenues during 1Q20

Texas Instruments reported first quarter revenue of USD 3.33 billion and a net income of USD 1.17 billion.

The company’s revenues decreased 7% from the same quarter a year ago. Within TI’s core business; Analog revenue declined 2% and Embedded Processing declined 18% from the same quarter a year ago. “Our cash flow from operations of USD 6.4 billion for the trailing 12 months again underscored the strength of our business model. Free cash flow for the same period was USD 5.6 billion and 40% of revenue. This reflects the quality of our product portfolio, as well as the efficiency of our manufacturing strategy, including the benefit of 300-millimeter Analog production,” says Rich Templeton, TI’s chairman, president and CEO “With a COVID-19 recession likely upon us, and with reduced visibility of customer demand, we are using the 2008 financial crisis to model our second quarter outlook. To reflect the increased uncertainty, we have expanded the range of our guidance. Therefore, TI’s second quarter outlook is for revenue in the range of USD 2.61 billion to USD 3.19 billion,” Templeton concludes.