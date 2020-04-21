© qualcomm Business | April 21, 2020
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration
BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
This collaboration is expected to extend from mobile and associated 5G technologies to XR and IoT. Anticipating the signing of a collaboration agreement, both companies have started working on incorporating value-added and distinctive features to BOE's flexible OLED panels, including the Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensor. Integrating Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors onto BOE's flexible OLED displays is intended to bring a more streamlined solution, which can enable smartphone OEMs to create products using the industry's thinnest and highest security fingerprint solution, a press release reads. This collaboration is also said to result in a streamlined supply chain and reduced bill of materials (BoM) and research and development expenses. Based on the collaboration, BOE will offer integrated displays with Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensors to its customers. Commercial devices featuring this integrated solution are expected to be available in the second half of 2020. "As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE has always adhered to the IoT strategy of 'Ecosystem: Open and Connected,' providing global users with excellent intelligent interface devices and solutions. BOE will start shipping flexible OLED panels with integrated Qualcomm 3D Sonic sensors during the second half of 2020," said Wenbao Gao, executive vice president and chief executive officer of display and sensor, BOE. "Qualcomm Technologies continuously strives to improve our collaboration in China, and collaboration with BOE will be another example of the dedication and our long-term commitment to driving innovations in this vibrant ecosystem," said Roawen Chen, senior vice president and chief operations officer, QCT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Through this collaboration, we expect that OEMs will have more opportunities to design cutting-edge products that feature OLED displays made with the Qualcomm 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor technology. We look forward to further strengthening our innovative collaborations with BOE in key areas like 5G, XR and IoT."
BOE and Qualcomm enters strategic collaboration BOE Technology Group and Qualcomm Technologies, plans to establish a strategic collaboration to develop display products featuring Qualcomm 3D Sonic ultrasonic fingerprint sensors.
NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.
Digi-Key inks distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies Digi-Key Electronics has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Rigol Technologies, adding to its offering of electronic test and measurement solutions.
HZO expands manufacturing footprint with first Vietnam facility HZO, a supplier of protective nano coatings that safeguard electronics, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Yen Phong Industry Park complex.
Infineon completes acquisition of Cypress Infineon has completed its previously announced acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation. The San Jose-based company has become part of Infineon effective as of the completion.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.
ROHM presents Rear Lamp 4ch Linear LED Drivers designed for Motorcycles ROHM announces the availability of a 4ch linear LED driver IC with built-in MOSFET ideal for LED rear lamps (turn/stop), fog lamps and turn signals for automotive use.
Leuze’s construction project is making progress Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.
NXP: ‘the impact of COVID-19 was greater than anticipated’ The semiconductor company has updated its performance expectations for the first quarter as the business impact from COVID-19 has proven to be greater than initially anticipated.
Unprecedented power density in low-voltage power conversion systems Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC.Load more news