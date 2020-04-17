© Nvidia

NVIDIA receives green light for Mellanox acquisition

NVIDIA says that it has received approval from all necessary authorities to proceed with its planned acquisition of Mellanox, first announced in March 2019.

The latest approval by China’s State Administration for Market Regulation follows antitrust approval from the European Commission and Mexico and the expiration of the waiting period under U.S. antitrust laws. With the exception of the remaining customary closing conditions, all conditions to the deal’s closing have been satisfied. NVIDIA first announced its intentions to acquire Israel-based Mellanox for USD 125 per share in cash, or USD 6.9 billion, back on March 11, 2019. The transaction will combine NVIDIA’s computing expertise with Mellanox’s high-performance interconnect technology. The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to NVIDIA’s non-GAAP gross margin and free cash flow.