© pichetw dreamstime.com

COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan

On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.

The employee is believed to have been infected as a customer of a restaurant in the Shimane Prefectur, which has reported cases of COVID-19 on April 9. The employee later tested positive on a PCR test on April 13. In consideration of the health and safety of all the employees, Murata has taken the decision to suspend operations from April 14 to 16 at the site (excluding the Iwami Plant). “We will proceed to promptly disinfect the building where the employee worked and any related facilities the employee may have used,” the company writes in an update. The company continues to that that no other employees were determined to have been in close contact with the employee. But as a precaution, 61 employees who have been in contact with the employee will be requested to stay home for a further 14 days from April 14 in accordance with government guidelines.