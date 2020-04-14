© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio

PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.

Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory, will through the agreement gain access to the Elpida Memory patent portfolio. “Since acquiring the Elpida Memory patents in 2013, Longitude has concluded a number of significant deals with the portfolio, generating over $250 million dollars from licenses,” says John Lindgren, CEO of IPValue, in a press release. “We are pleased to have licensed Longitude’s Elpida Memory patent portfolio to Kioxia on mutually agreeable terms,” adds Joe Villella, Chief Licensing Officer of Longitude. “Kioxia joins a growing list of leading companies that have taken a license to Longitude’s Elpida Memory portfolio.”