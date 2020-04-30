Cross-platform freedom: SEGGER's J-Flash now available for macOS & Linux

With the v6.70 release of SEGGER’s J-Link software, all the included tools are now available on the most popular operating systems (OS) options: Windows, macOS and Linux.

This is a product release announcement by SEGGER Microcontroller GmbH. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.

While the J-Link software and its accompanying command line tools have been cross-platform for years, the applications with graphical user interfaces (GUIs) have only been available on Windows. These have now been rewritten, one at a time to give the package much wider OS compatibility. The concept and underlying platform has been proven for a long time in applications such as SEGGER Embedded Studio, SystemView and the Ozone debugger and performance analyzer. With this release the popular J-Flash application, which provides an easy to use interface for production flash programming and automation, is finally available not only for Windows, but also for Linux and macOS. “It has been a common request, especially from our customers in production environments, for J-Flash to support a non-Windows OS. Linux is often considered ideal in these applications, as it mitigates the risk of cyber threats and optimize production efficiency,” says Alex Grüner, CTO at SEGGER. “I am excited to say that J-Flash is now fully cross-platform enabled, and that the process of making J-Link software available on all major OS platforms is now complete.” For more on J-Link, and for a full list of the J-Link tools (i.e. Ozone, J-Link GDB Server, J-Link Remote Server, J-Flash, J-Flash SPI, J-Scope, RTT Viewer, SWO Viewer, etc.), please see: https://www.segger.com/products/debug-probes/j-link/