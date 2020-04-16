Products | April 16, 2020
RFMW’s 2KW Power Limiter to 4GHz
RFMW announces design and sales support for a high power, SMT RF limiter.
This is a product release announcement by RFuW Engineering, Ltd.. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
The RFuW Engineering model number RFLM-052402QC-290, silicon, PIN-Diode limiter module offers both high power CW and peak power protection in frequency ranges from 50 MHz to 4 GHz. Capable of handling average power up to 200 Watts (53 dBm) and pulsed peak power up to 2000 Watts (63 dBm at pulse width = 25 usec, duty cycle = 5%), the RFLM-052402QC-290 maintains low flat leakage to less than 17 dBm, and reduces spike leakage to less than 0.5 ergs. Maximum recovery time is 1.5 uSec. The combination of high peak power handling and fast recovery time is mandatory for mission-critical applications. RF performance is exceptional with insertion loss < 0.5 dB. This quasi-active limiter offers “Always On” high power CW and peak protection in a compact, low profile 8mm x 5mm x 2.5mm package.
Samsung and Xilinx team up for 5G commercial deployments Xilinx says that its Versal adaptive compute acceleration platform (ACAP) will be utilised by Samsung for worldwide 5G commercial deployments.
COVID-19 reaches Murata’s facility in Izumo, Japan On April 13, Murata confirmed that an employee working at i the plant in Izumo City had tested positive for COVID-19.
HMS Networks implements short-time work As the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to develop, HMS Network intends to implement short-term work for the majority of HMS’ employees in Sweden and Germany.
Maxim Integrated accelerates production of medical solutions Maxim Integrated says it has accelerated the production of its medical technologies to address increased customer need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Infineon module and chip technology powers 250 kW PV solution from Sungrow Sungrow offers the SG250HX PV string inverter that features a high capacity of 250 kW. On board: customized EasyPACK™ 3B power modules from Infineon Technologies AG, equipped with the latest TRENCHSTOP™ and CoolSiC™ chip technologies.
Camtek receives $8M order from a CMOS image sensor manufacturer Camtek Ltd. says it received an order for multiple EagleT-i systems, its advanced inspection system, from a tier-one global CMOS Image Sensor manufacturer, totaling USD 8 million.
Kioxia gains access to Elpida Memory’s patent portfolio PValue Management says that its affiliate Longitude Licensing, has granted Kioxia Corporation a worldwide, nonexclusive patent license to its patent portfolio of more than 1’400 issued and pending patents in countries across North America, Asia and Europe.
JonDeTech and OFILM initiate cooperation The collaboration concerns OFILM's product within biometric access control, where JonDeTech's sensor element will be implemented to save battery life through presence detection.
ROHM presents Rear Lamp 4ch Linear LED Drivers designed for Motorcycles ROHM announces the availability of a 4ch linear LED driver IC with built-in MOSFET ideal for LED rear lamps (turn/stop), fog lamps and turn signals for automotive use.
Leuze’s construction project is making progress Almost seven months after the groundbreaking ceremony for the new distribution center in Unterlenningen, Germany, Leuze is making good progress and is on schedule.
NXP: ‘the impact of COVID-19 was greater than anticipated’ The semiconductor company has updated its performance expectations for the first quarter as the business impact from COVID-19 has proven to be greater than initially anticipated.
Unprecedented power density in low-voltage power conversion systems Each time a power MOSFET is being turned on or off in a SMPS, parasitic inductances produce ground-shifts that may cause false triggering of the gate-driver IC.
Nordic Semi expands and opens new office in Australia With the newly opened sales, marketing and customer support office for Southeast Asian, Nordic Semiconductor aims to provide faster customer support to the regions expanding wireless electronics design and manufacturing sectors.
Osram appoints new Chief Financial Officer Osram Licht AG has appointed Kathrin Dahnke as a member of the Management Board. Effective April 16, she will be responsible for the financial business of the high-tech company.
u-blox acquires IoT communication-as-a-service provider thingstream u‑blox has acquired IoT Communication‑as‑a-Service provider, Thingstream. Thingstream provides an end‑to‑end solution for global IoT connectivity using the industry standard MQTT protocol.
Tachyum opens new EU headquarters in Slovakia The semiconductor startup has opened a new European Union headquarters to address the regional needs of its growing number of customers, partners, vendors throughout the EU.
EtherCAT interface option added to programmable DC power supply series TDK Corporation (TSE 6762) announces the introduction of an EtherCAT interface option to all models in the GENESYS+™ series of programmable DC power supplies.
MaxLinear to acquire Intel division MaxLinear, along side its subsidiary, have entered into a definitive agreement with Intel Corporation under which MaxLinear would, subject to customary closing conditions, acquire Intel’s Home Gateway Platform Division for USD 150 million.
America II: 'we remain open for business' The situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, and doing so rapidly. Globally we’re seeing nations and governments react with recommendations and restrictions to movement and business operations – and companies are reacting.
Infineon receives final green light for its acquisition of Cypress Infineon says it has received all necessary regulatory approvals for its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. Infineon expects to close the transaction within five business days.
Schurter updates on the impact of COVID-19 Continued travel restrictions, the shut-down of borders and whole cities and other similar events have created unanticipated labour, logistics and material shortages throughout the world.Load more news