RFMW’s 2KW Power Limiter to 4GHz

RFMW announces design and sales support for a high power, SMT RF limiter.

The RFuW Engineering model number RFLM-052402QC-290, silicon, PIN-Diode limiter module offers both high power CW and peak power protection in frequency ranges from 50 MHz to 4 GHz. Capable of handling average power up to 200 Watts (53 dBm) and pulsed peak power up to 2000 Watts (63 dBm at pulse width = 25 usec, duty cycle = 5%), the RFLM-052402QC-290 maintains low flat leakage to less than 17 dBm, and reduces spike leakage to less than 0.5 ergs. Maximum recovery time is 1.5 uSec. The combination of high peak power handling and fast recovery time is mandatory for mission-critical applications. RF performance is exceptional with insertion loss < 0.5 dB. This quasi-active limiter offers “Always On” high power CW and peak protection in a compact, low profile 8mm x 5mm x 2.5mm package.