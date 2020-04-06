© pichetw dreamstime.com

Hirose expedites shipment of medical equipment manufacturers

Connector solutions manufacturer, Hirose, says it is prioritising and expediting orders to medical equipment manufacturers.

Hirose's connectors are being used in medical equipment vital to the fight against COVID-19. The company has been tasked with increasing connector output and lowering lead times of connectors used in life-saving medical equipment. "With many critical medical devices in short supply, Hirose has been asked to increase our support to company's building medical equipment as part of the fight against COVID-19. Hirose has a long-standing tradition of serving the medical industry, and we are eager to do our part to meet the essential manufacturing needs during these challenging times," says Bill Kysiak, Product Marketing Manager for Hirose Electric USA, in a press release.. "Although part of a design effort we were working on well before the crisis, the pandemic has accelerated the production timetable. We have been tasked with increasing our production volume and lowering our lead times, which is our number one priority at this time," Kysiak continues.