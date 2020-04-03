© Hirose - for illustrative purposes

Hirose’s Malaysian factory has been temporarily closed

The connector company had to temporarily close its operations in Malaysia on March 18 following a government order. The order is a precautionary measure against Covid19 and is affecting most of the country’s industries.

Following this order, the company’s factory in Malaysia was temporarily closed, with the goal of resuming operation on March 31, the company writes in an update. However, on March 25, the Malaysian government announced that the so called Movement Control Order would be extended for an additional two weeks. Following this order, the temporary shutdown of the company’s Malaysian factory has been extended until April 14.