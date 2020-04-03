© melpomenem dreamstime.com

NXP invests in Kalray

An EUR 8 million equity investment to strengthen partnership between the companies who will co-develop, jointly promote and deploy autonomous driving solutions on the market.

Kalray, a supplier of processors for new intelligent systems, has received a strategic investment from NXP Semiconductors for EUR 8 million, to enable the companies to together develop safe, reliable and scalable solutions for autonomous driving, combining NXP Automotive solutions and Kalray MPPA (Massively Parallel Processor Array) Intelligent Processors. “Delivering a platform for autonomous driving, integrating the required AI and safe compute performance, requires high levels of collaboration,” says Henri Ardevol, senior vice president and general manager Automotive Processing at NXP, in a press release. “Kalray’s scalable, open platform and heritage in the industry is a complement to NXP’s deep experience, dedication to safety and portfolio in the automotive space. We are very happy to combine our expertise with Kalray to help our customers deliver increasingly automated vehicles.” “We are honored to announce NXP is now one of our strategic investors”, adds Éric Baissus, CEO, Kalray. “NXP is one of the most well-established and expert company in the automotive semi-conductor industry. This investment will further strengthen the collaboration of our teams and participate to the funding of our automotive roadmap. Together, I am convinced we have a unique solution to provide to the market for reliable autonomous driving, combining performance, openness and functional safety needs.”