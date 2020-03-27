© Singulus Technologies

Singulus Technologies temporarily reduces business operation

Against the backdrop of the current situation related to the spread of COVID-19 and the resulting restrictions in private and business lives, Singulus Technologies is implementing short-time work at two of its German sites.

In order to follow the decreed and recommended measures of the German government and the European Commission to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the company’s management and the workers’ council agreed to implement short-work at the two German sites in Kahl am Main and in Fürstenfeldbruck for the majority of the staff from April 1, 2020. Production and the most important customer projects, the sales & marketing activities as well as the customer services are continued, amongst others through the commitment and the extensive mobile work efforts of the relevant employees from their home office. “The health and safety of our employees as well as the protection of our business partners have the highest priority for us. The execution of the precautionary measures to safeguard high hygienic standards and to prevent non-essential social contact was quickly implemented within the company. At the same time, we will continue to service and attend to our customers in these difficult times as well,” says CEO, Dr.-Ing. Stefan Rinck, in a press release. “As a sign of solidarity to the entire staff, the Executive Board and the management have agreed to waive twenty percent of their monthly fixed salaries for three months. The Supervisory Board has also made an identical resolution with regards to its remuneration,” Dr. Rinck adds As of today, the completion of the existing large orders and the forecasts with respect to the financial targets of the company for the current business year remain unaffected by these decisions.