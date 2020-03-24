© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

NEXT Biometrics receives additional order from government program in India

NEXT Biometrics has received an additional order for UIDAI and STQC certified fingerprint biometric readers in India valued at USD 360,000. The customer has provided a 20% upfront payment and the readers have been delivered to the customer.

The purchase order is an extended order to the same customer that Next Biometrics announced on 17 Jan 2020. The customer has now made a total order of USD 1.100.000 to date during Q1 2020. These latest orders reflect increased demand for biometric solutions tied to the Government’s Adhaar program, which continues to provide NEXT with opportunities to expand its share of a growing Indian market. “We are pleased that our work over the past months have resulted in that our customer has decided to pick up an additional quantity from Next Biometrics” said Peter Heuman, NEXT Biometrics CEO.” “The network of partners and distributors that we have built up is key for our continued success in government programs,” said Vishal Pandole, Head of Sales India at NEXT Biometrics. “We work closely with our partners through these projects to secure our sensor technologies are established in numerous real-life projects and use-cases in India.” This second shipment of fingerprint readers will also be used in the Government of Andhra Pradesh’s “Navarathnalu” program aimed at improving living standards of citizens in rural areas. As part of the program, volunteers will be equipped with NEXT Biometrics’ fingerprint readers to deliver government services at the doorstep of all eligible households in the state of Andhra Pradesh.