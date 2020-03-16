Business | March 16, 2020
Sumida and New Yorker Electronics announce ink agreement
Sumida has signed New Yorker Electronics as a franchise distribution partner throughout North and South America.
Sumida is known for its power inductors and transformers, ignitor modules, mobile communications equipment, lighting equipment and RFID. The company also manufacturers automotive modules including Xenon Ignitor Modules, Choke Modules for Inverters, Component Carriers and Power Conversion Components & Modules. In addition, Sumida is a well known specialist in Sensors and Actuators such as Rotor Position Sensors, ABS Coils and Solenoid Coils. These products, as well as Sumida’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are all now available through New Yorker Electronics. Sumida has continued to expand its presence across the globe. With engineering development centers in Japan, China, Europe and North & South America, New Yorker Electronics and Sumida are well suited to support their customer requirements. “This is well-matched to our areas of industry applications and will only strengthen our footing in these markets,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. “Sumida’s lineup of power inductors and transformers as well as their pricing and availability, will be a big advantage for us in these markets,” Slivka added.
TE Connectivity acquires majority share of First Sensor TE Connectivity has completed its public takeover of Berlin-based First Sensor AG. TE now holds 71.87% shares of the German company.
Jenoptik invests in Japan and takes over JV completely Jenoptik acquires the remaining 33.42% of the shares in Jenoptik Japan Co. Ltd. from its joint venture partner Kantum Ushikata Mfg. Co., Ltd. and thus transfers the joint venture to a wholly owned group subsidiary.
Advantech Europe’s office in Milan will remain closed The company says that its Milan office will remain closed as a result of latest developments in Italy; the Advantech IT office is also closed but people are working from home in the interim.
ESCHA finds new sales partner in Israel Since the beginning of the year ESCHA has had a new sales partner in Israel. Fritz Kupferschmied (FRK) has been exclusively selling and assembling the connector- and housing solutions of the German company on the Israeli market.
Infineon and Cypress merger cleared in the US On 9 March 2020, the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) concluded its review of the planned acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon Technologies.
STMicro says it is not required to close any of its Italian sites In light of the continuing spread of the COVID-19 virus, STMicroelectronics has issued a statement on its measures against the virus in Norther Italy.
Sensera inks distribution agreement with Braemac IoT solutions provider, Sensera, has signed a worldwide distribution agreement with Braemac. Braemac’s global footprint and strong presence in the entire Pacific Rim region and especially Australia will further extend Sensera’s market coverage.
Precogs to bring SVI's sourcing into the future Thai EMS service provider SVI has partnered with Paris-based startup Precogs to improve their competitiveness by sourcing components via Precogs’ real-time marketplace platform.
NXP names the successor of Rick Clemmer NXP Semiconductors has unanimously nominated Kurt Sievers to be appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will succeed Richard “Rick” Clemmer, who has led NXP since 2009.
Nokia, Intel to collaborate on 5G radio technology Nokia announced it will collaborate with Intel on silicon technology for Nokia’s 5G radio portfolio and cloud networks.
STMicro to acquire majority stake in GaN specialist Exagan The acquisition aims to accelerate ST’s GaN expertise, roadmap and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial and consumer applications.
Nokia and Marvell team up on 5G silicon technology Nokia and Marvell have announced a plan to co-develop leading 5G multi-RAT (radio access technology) silicon innovations, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors.
Elmos and Samsung launch foundry cooperation Elmos Semiconductor has signed a cooperation agreement with Samsung Electronics. The agreement covers the manufacturing of ICs on wafer level for automotive applications in Samsung’s facilities.
EV Group set up heterogeneous integration competence center The supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has established the Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, designed to assist customers in leveraging EVG's process solutions and expertise to enable new and enhanced products and applications.
SK Siltron completes acquisition of DuPont's SiC wafer division Semiconductor wafer maker, SK Siltron, has completed the acquisition of DuPont's Silicon Carbide Wafer (SiC Wafer) unit. The acquisition was decided through a board meeting in September and closed on February 29.
NXP updates revenue outlook due to potential impact from the Coronavirus NXP Semiconductors N.V. is updating its first quarter 2020 revenue guidance due to potential impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID 19).
Graphcore secures additional $150 million in new capital Bristol-based pure-play machine intelligence AI processor company, Graphcore, has secured an additional USD 150 million in new capital.
Nexperia partners with Ricardo to develop GaN-based EV inverter design Nexperia has entered into a partnership with automotive engineering consulting company, Ricardo, to produce a technology demonstrator for an EV inverter based on gallium nitride (GaN) technology.
TSMC to hire thousands of new employees in 2020 The contract semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly planning to hire more than 4’000 new employees over the course of the year as it plans to develop high-end processes.
Elmos increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Elmos Semiconductor increased sales of the semiconductor business by 7.7% to EUR 273.4 million in 2019.
STAr expands via acquisition of Accel-RF Taiwanese company, STAr Technologies, announces that it is acquiring San Diego-based Accel-RF Instruments Corporation.
RoodMicrotec signs sales representative agreement with Cedar RoodMicrotec N.V., has appointed Cedar Technologies as sales representative for the Nordic countries, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
GlobalFoundries & GlobalWafers sign MoU to increase capacity GlobalFoundries (GF) and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a long-term supply agreement for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers.Load more news