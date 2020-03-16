Sumida and New Yorker Electronics announce ink agreement

Sumida has signed New Yorker Electronics as a franchise distribution partner throughout North and South America.

Sumida is known for its power inductors and transformers, ignitor modules, mobile communications equipment, lighting equipment and RFID. The company also manufacturers automotive modules including Xenon Ignitor Modules, Choke Modules for Inverters, Component Carriers and Power Conversion Components & Modules. In addition, Sumida is a well known specialist in Sensors and Actuators such as Rotor Position Sensors, ABS Coils and Solenoid Coils. These products, as well as Sumida’s electronic manufacturing services (EMS) are all now available through New Yorker Electronics. Sumida has continued to expand its presence across the globe. With engineering development centers in Japan, China, Europe and North & South America, New Yorker Electronics and Sumida are well suited to support their customer requirements. “This is well-matched to our areas of industry applications and will only strengthen our footing in these markets,” said Barry Slivka, president of New Yorker Electronics. “Sumida’s lineup of power inductors and transformers as well as their pricing and availability, will be a big advantage for us in these markets,” Slivka added.