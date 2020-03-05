© Nokia

Nokia, Intel to collaborate on 5G radio technology

Nokia announced it will collaborate with Intel on silicon technology for Nokia’s 5G radio portfolio and cloud networks.

Thus far, the companies have worked in tandem on the new Intel Atom P5900 processor that combines compute, connectivity and acceleration technologies. The jointly developed custom silicon solutions are included in Nokia’s AirScale radio access, as part of its 5G “Powered by ReefShark” portfolio. The inclusion is designed to boost performance and lower the energy footprint of 5G network rollouts, a press release read. In addition, Nokia will incorporate Intel Xeon processor technology in Nokia’s cloud infrastructure. Nokia’s AirFrame data center uses the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processor and will be included in both Nokia’s AirScale all-in-cloud virtual RAN (vRAN) and 5G core solutions. Nokia’s AirScale Cloud RAN virtualizes radio is designed for ultra-low latency, with high bit rates for demanding services. Nokia is currently collaborating with multiple partners in its 5G silicon technology efforts. Yesterday, the company announced a similar collaboration with Marvell, which will incorporate Nokia’s differentiated wireless technology with Marvell’s multi-core Arm processor platforms.