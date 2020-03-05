© Nokia Products | March 05, 2020
Nokia, Intel to collaborate on 5G radio technology
Nokia announced it will collaborate with Intel on silicon technology for Nokia’s 5G radio portfolio and cloud networks.
Thus far, the companies have worked in tandem on the new Intel Atom P5900 processor that combines compute, connectivity and acceleration technologies. The jointly developed custom silicon solutions are included in Nokia’s AirScale radio access, as part of its 5G “Powered by ReefShark” portfolio. The inclusion is designed to boost performance and lower the energy footprint of 5G network rollouts, a press release read. In addition, Nokia will incorporate Intel Xeon processor technology in Nokia’s cloud infrastructure. Nokia’s AirFrame data center uses the latest Intel Xeon Scalable processor and will be included in both Nokia’s AirScale all-in-cloud virtual RAN (vRAN) and 5G core solutions. Nokia’s AirScale Cloud RAN virtualizes radio is designed for ultra-low latency, with high bit rates for demanding services. Nokia is currently collaborating with multiple partners in its 5G silicon technology efforts. Yesterday, the company announced a similar collaboration with Marvell, which will incorporate Nokia’s differentiated wireless technology with Marvell’s multi-core Arm processor platforms.
STMicro to acquire majority stake in GaN specialist Exagan The acquisition aims to accelerate ST’s GaN expertise, roadmap and business for high-frequency, high-power automotive, industrial and consumer applications.
Nokia and Marvell team up on 5G silicon technology Nokia and Marvell have announced a plan to co-develop leading 5G multi-RAT (radio access technology) silicon innovations, including multiple generations of custom silicon and infrastructure processors.
Elmos and Samsung launch foundry cooperation Elmos Semiconductor has signed a cooperation agreement with Samsung Electronics. The agreement covers the manufacturing of ICs on wafer level for automotive applications in Samsung’s facilities.
EV Group set up heterogeneous integration competence center The supplier of wafer bonding and lithography equipment for the MEMS, nanotechnology and semiconductor markets, has established the Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center, designed to assist customers in leveraging EVG's process solutions and expertise to enable new and enhanced products and applications.
SK Siltron completes acquisition of DuPont's SiC wafer division Semiconductor wafer maker, SK Siltron, has completed the acquisition of DuPont's Silicon Carbide Wafer (SiC Wafer) unit. The acquisition was decided through a board meeting in September and closed on February 29.
NXP updates revenue outlook due to potential impact from the Coronavirus NXP Semiconductors N.V. is updating its first quarter 2020 revenue guidance due to potential impacts from the novel coronavirus (COVID 19).
Graphcore secures additional $150 million in new capital Bristol-based pure-play machine intelligence AI processor company, Graphcore, has secured an additional USD 150 million in new capital.
Nexperia partners with Ricardo to develop GaN-based EV inverter design Nexperia has entered into a partnership with automotive engineering consulting company, Ricardo, to produce a technology demonstrator for an EV inverter based on gallium nitride (GaN) technology.
TSMC to hire thousands of new employees in 2020 The contract semiconductor manufacturer is reportedly planning to hire more than 4’000 new employees over the course of the year as it plans to develop high-end processes.
Elmos increases semiconductor sales by 7.7% in 2019 According to preliminary, unaudited figures, Elmos Semiconductor increased sales of the semiconductor business by 7.7% to EUR 273.4 million in 2019.
STAr expands via acquisition of Accel-RF Taiwanese company, STAr Technologies, announces that it is acquiring San Diego-based Accel-RF Instruments Corporation.
RoodMicrotec signs sales representative agreement with Cedar RoodMicrotec N.V., has appointed Cedar Technologies as sales representative for the Nordic countries, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.
GlobalFoundries & GlobalWafers sign MoU to increase capacity GlobalFoundries (GF) and GlobalWafers Co., Ltd. (GWC), have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a long-term supply agreement for 300mm silicon-on-insulator (SOI) wafers.
Nichicon inks new sales partnership with ICEL Nichicon (America) Corporation has entered into a new partnership with Italian film capacitor manufacturer, ICEL. Nichicon will represent ICEL through sales and marketing efforts in the Americas.
Significant decline in sales in the German component distribution German component distribution shrinks by 20% in the fourth quarter of 2019, says the FBDi e.V.
Samsung starts mass production at new EUV manufacturing line Samsung Electronics’ new semiconductor fabrication line in Hwaseong, Korea, has begun mass production.
Avery Dennison invests in new factory in Brazil Avery Dennison is gearing up for future growth of RFID technology. Just months after signing a deal to acquire Smartrac's transponder division, the company announces the location of its next RFID manufacturing facility, its first in Brazil and fifth in the world.
ST and TSMC team up on Gallium Nitride-based products STMicroelectronics and TSMC are collaborating to accelerate the development of Gallium Nitride (GaN) process technology and the supply of both discrete and integrated GaN devices to market.
WD to sell ActiveScale business to Quantum Western Digital Technologies, Inc. has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its ActiveScale business to Quantum Corp., under which Western Digital's full line of ActiveScale products will be sold.
Maxim accelerates in Europe with $25M investment in Ireland Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is opening a new design centre in Dublin, Ireland. The design centre will focus on product development and conducting R&D in the areas of analog semiconductor design.
Workers to stay home as SK Hynix trainee had contact with virus patient 800 workers of the South Korean chipmaker has quarantined themselves – as a preventive measure – in order to keep the spread of the Coronavirus at bay.
Dialog Semiconductor to acquire Adesto Technologies Dialog Semiconductor has signed a definitive agreement to acquire all outstanding shares of Adesto Technologies Corporation.Load more news
