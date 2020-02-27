© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

STAr expands via acquisition of Accel-RF

Taiwanese company, STAr Technologies, announces that it is acquiring San Diego-based Accel-RF Instruments Corporation.

This acquisition will significantly enhance STAr Technologies’ reliability test offerings with the addition of Accel-RF’s high-temperature RF and high-voltage switching reliability test systems for compound semiconductors, such as Gallium-Nitride (GaN) and Silicon-Carbide (SiC). Accel-RF has been a facilitator for industry adoption of compound semiconductor transistors and MMICs into space, military, and the commercial wireless markets since its inception in 2003. The company has supplied reliability test systems to top-tier semiconductor and aerospace defense users throughout the USA, Europe and Asia. “As a member of STAr’s global connection, Accel-RF will solidify our commitment to providing a far-reaching and strong technical expertise to the compound semiconductor reliability community,” says Roland Shaw, CEO of Accel-RF Instruments Corporation, in a press release. “We are proud of our accomplishments and look forward to a collaborative future with STAr Technologies in pursuit of advanced test solutions, that will reinforce our longstanding position as a leading RF and power semiconductor reliability test innovator.” “We are very pleased to welcome Accel-RF to join STAr Technologies Group. The acquisition of Accel-RF is another step towards strengthening our presence in wireless industry markets including RF through millimeter wave applications. The combination of STAr Technologies expertise in DC-AC and now extending into RF with Accel-RF, creates a formidable platform for addressing rapidly growing applications such as 5G, LIDAR, photonics and advanced radar systems,” says Dr. Choon-Leong Lou, CEO of STAr Technologies.