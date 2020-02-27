© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

RoodMicrotec signs sales representative agreement with Cedar

RoodMicrotec N.V., has appointed Cedar Technologies as sales representative for the Nordic countries, Poland, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Mr. Brian Märcher, Managing Director of Cedar Technologies Ltd., and Mr. Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH, have signed a contractual agreement under which Cedar Technologies will develop new businesses and grow RoodMicrotec’s market share in the designated territories. RoodMicrotec offers ASIC supply chain services as well as qualification, test, and failure analysis services for semiconductor components. Cedar Technologies, through their sales organization and local presence, as well as market knowledge and reputation, will offer and sell these services. “Expanding our market share in various selected countries is part of our company growth strategy. Local presence is essential for identifying new business opportunities and engaging in long lasting business with customers in those countries. I am happy to have met Brian, got to know Cedar Technologies, and reached the cooperation agreement,” says Jan de Koning Gans, Managing Director of RoodMicrotec GmbH. Brian Märcher, Managing Director of Cedar Technologies Ltd., adds: “I am very excited to be representing RoodMicrotec in our region. RoodMicrotec strongly complements our strategy and strengthens the value that Cedar can bring to its customers. It has been a pleasure meeting the very professional team at RoodMicrotec, and we look forward to promoting their services to our customers.”