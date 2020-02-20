© maxim integrated - for illustrative purposes

Maxim accelerates in Europe with $25M investment in Ireland

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. is opening a new design centre in Dublin, Ireland. The design centre will focus on product development and conducting R&D in the areas of analog semiconductor design.

To make this vision a reality, the company will recruit a team of mixed-signal and analog design engineers at this facility. The USD 25 million investment will be primarily geared towards recruiting talent, equipment and building costs, as well as research and development. Located on the south side of Dublin, this is Maxim’s seventh design center located in Europe, according to a press release. “With this new facility, we plan to reinvent the way we develop technology and push innovation even further, giving our customers the products they need to succeed,” says David Dwelley, chief technology officer at Maxim Integrated.