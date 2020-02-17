© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Sequans and Avnet sign global distribution deal

Sequans Communications S.A. and Avnet have entered into a distribution agreement whereby Avnet will promote and sell Sequans’ IoT chips and modules and will exclusively promote and sell Monarch Go, an LTE-M/NB-IoT modem component designed for and certified by Verizon.

The objective of the Sequans and Avnet agreement is to serve target markets by leveraging the industry-leading wireless components of Sequans and the engineering expertise and distribution power of Avnet. In addition to Monarch Go, Avnet will resell and promote Sequans’ other IoT module solutions, including solutions for IoT/ M2M, broadband/CBRS, and all of their associated evaluation and development kits. “Avnet is a leader in marketing and selling IoT solutions, continually expanding its suite of IoT components for developers, focused on accelerating the growth of the ecosystem,” said Nick Taluja, VP of sales, Sequans. “Extending the reach of our chips and modules via Avnet’s extensive worldwide marketing channels will ensure that our IoT modules and solutions get to customers who need them as quickly as possible.” “Avnet is committed to advancing IoT innovation and supporting our customers and suppliers as they deliver real-world IoT solutions,” said Lou Lutostanski, Avnet VP of IoT. “Avnet helps customers put all the pieces of an IoT solution together from the device and the gateway to the software, data and insights. We welcome the opportunity to extend our global IoT ecosystem with Monarch Go and Sequans’ extensive portfolio of IoT chips, modules and development platforms.”