South Korean supplier to set up manufacturing in Hungary

Soulbrain, a South Korean materials company supplying chemicals used in semiconductors, displays and battery cells, is establishing its first European unit in Tatabánya in Hungary.

Soulbrain’s new European venture will focus on the production of electrolyte, which is one of the four basic components necessary for battery production, will supply core materials from the newly built plant to companies within the Hungarian battery industry, according to a report from HIPA, the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency. The company is investing EUR 21.5 million which will result in the construction of a 4,700 square metres production plant. The new facility will provide non-water electrolyte to the production units of SK Innovation (Komárom) and Samsung SDI (Göd), and also create 45 new jobs in the region. Production is expected to start in mid-2021.